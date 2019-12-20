NEW BOSTON - Betty Jane Reed, 91, died early Thursday evening at Lewis County General Hospital with her family at her side.
Mrs. Reed was born on November 20, 1928 in Rockville, Connecticut the daughter of the late Thomas Edward and Gertrude (Lube) Ryan where she graduated from Rockville High School. She was united in marriage to Arthur C. Reed on May 5, 1956 in Rockville. The couple moved from Tolland, CT to the North Country, Tug Hill, in New Boston where they made their home on Route 177. Arthur died on January 17, 1982.
Betty is survived by her six children, Michael T. (Elizabeth); Daniel S. (Diane Gaylord); Sally J. (Gary) Hill; James A. (Rebecca); John E. (Heather); Arthur C. Jr. (Bonnie); her 17 grandchildren and six great great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; her life long friends, the Pelles Family of Tolland, CT; and her dear friend, Carolyn Kristoff of Boonville. Betty is predeceased by her son, Edward W. Reed.
Calling hours will be Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the Sundquist Funeral Home followed by her funeral service at 7:00 P.M. with Pastor, Wayne Arnold officiating. Spring burial will be in St’s. Peter & Paul Cemetery.
Betty enjoyed spending time in her flower garden, working on puzzles, and thought a lot of her children, and loved spending time with her family. She will be missed by all.
Messages of sympathy may be shared with the family online at: www.sundquistfh.com
