Betty K. Stockwell, 68, Ellisburg, wife of James F. Stockwell, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 following a lengthy illness.
Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Woodville Congregational Church c/o Debra Forrester 12599 NYS Rt 178, Adams, NY 13605.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
