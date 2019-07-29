Mrs. Betty L. Rowe, age 89 of Potsdam, NY passed away on July 27th at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in Ogdensburg, NY surrounded by her loving family. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 1pm at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam, NY. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Home on Friday, August 2nd from 3-7pm. Burial will follow the service at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Potsdam, NY. Contributions in Betty’s memory can be made to St. Mary’s Church or St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in Ogdensburg.
Betty is survived by a son Michael (Katherine) Rowe; daughter Carol (Gerald) Smilgin; 8 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband Robert Carl Rowe who died on October 4, 1992; her daughter Jane Marie Phipps and a son in law David Phipps.
Betty was born on August 6, 1929 in Doncaster, England to Charles Thompson and Martha Louise Curshaw Thompson. She was raised and attended schools in London, England. Betty was a war bride. She met Robert during WWII in war torn England. They were married on December 5, 1945 in London, England. Betty received her LPN and worked as a nurse at Canton Potsdam Hospital for several years and then did private nursing for many people in the Potsdam area until her retirement.
Betty’s world revolved around the church. She was very active in St. Mary’s Church for many years. She was a Eucharistic minister, past president of Potsdam St. Mary’s Parochial School Board, member of the parish council and she taught religious education. She worked very hard for many catholic charities. She was active with the St. Mary’s food pantry. For years she delivered Thanksgiving and Christmas meals to people in need in our community. She helped organize the Neighborhood Center. In 2004 she was recognized by the Potsdam Chamber of Commerce for her many years of service and outstanding contributions. Betty was well loved for the numerous tea parties she hosted at her home with her grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and special friends. She will be missed. Thoughts, memories and condolences can be shared online @www.garnerfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.