Betty L. Rudes, 89, lifelong resident of Philadelphia, NY, passed away, Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Oneida Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, Utica, NY, where she resided since 2015.
Born on January 27, 1930 in Watertown, NY, she was a daughter of George and N. Margaret Downie Waters and she was a 1947 graduate of Philadelphia High School.
Betty married Quentin G. Rudes on January 31, 1948 at the Philadelphia United Methodist Church with Rev. Walter Suits, officiating. He passed away November 2, 2015.
She was a local Avon representative and worked at Fachiney’s, Watertown, NY in her early years and then as a waitress at the Manor Restaurant, Alexandria Bay, NY and The Igloo, Philadelphia, NY. In the late 1970’s, she went to work at Woolworth’s, Watertown, NY, eventually becoming Jewelry Department Manager, retiring in the early 1990’s.
Betty was a member of the Philadelphia Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary- 44years. Quentin and Betty had a cumulative 102 years of service to the fire department. She was also a member of the Rebekah’s Lodge, Philadelphia, NY, assisted with the Quaker Day events with Roger Livingston, Georgia Schell and Fred Pollock and was a founding member of their Annual Frog Jumping Contest, also volunteering with 4-H and Girl Scouts.
She enjoyed traveling to Florida, bowling, golfing, camping, going to dances at the Town Hall and Legion and spending time with her grandchildren and attending their events.
Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Shari and James Purcell, Little Falls, NY; a son, Russell J. Rudes and his companion, Catherine Bell, Philadelphia, NY; a granddaughter, Jennifer Purcell Matteson and husband, Shawn; two grandsons, James Quentin Purcell and Tyler Gleason; a great-granddaughter, Mckinley Joyce Matteson; a great-grandson, Edison James Matteson; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Her parents, her husband and a brother, Lowell Waters died previously.
Funeral Services will be 11 am Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the Philadelphia United Methodist Church with Rev. Donald Briant, officiating. Burial will be in Sandy Hollow Cemetery, Philadelphia, NY.
Calling hours will be 4-7 pm, Monday, December 9, 2019 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
Special thanks to the community for their kindness and support for our parents over the years, especially to Cook’s Family Diner, Philly Fuels and Justin Dwyer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Philadelphia Fire Dept, Main Street, Philadelphia, NY 13673, the Sandy Hollow Cemetery Association, c/o Susan Drake Jenne, Philadelphia, NY 13673 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 120 Washington Street, Suite 419, Watertown, NY 13601.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
