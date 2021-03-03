Massena: Betty Lou Malone, age 84 passed away on Tuesday afternoon February 23, 2021 at Massena Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.
Friends and family are having calling hours at Phillips Memorial Home, Massena, on Saturday March 6, 2021 from 4:00 pm until the time of the memorial service at 6:00 pm.
Betty was born to the late Edward B. and Catherine (Luke) Whisenhunt in Norfolk, VA on September 10, 1936. She relocated to the North Country area during the early 1960’s and was married to her loving husband Lloyd J. Malone in 1968. She and her husband operated Malone’s Trash Removal Service to this day through their son and staff. Betty Lou was a hard-working southern girl who chose a hard-working Northern guy. Between the two of them they contributed so much to their beloved town of Massena, NY. Betty Lou’s sometimes gruff personality would confuse people but underneath was a person who knew life could be hard and had a lot of compassion. She looked out for her family and friends like a mama bear. Betty Lou will be missed but not forgotten.
Betty is survived by a daughter Barbara and husband William Vice of Massena, NY, a son Steven DuBois and companion Edith Dumas of Bellmont, NY; seven grandchildren, Taylor, Jason, Samantha, Bill and wife Kana, Aaron, Robert and wife Beibei and Alyssa and her daughter Ellianna Grace Plante along with several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be acknowledged with the Massena Humane Society; PO Box 145 177 South Racquette Road Massena, NY 13662. Family and friends are welcome to share photos, memories and online condolences by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com
