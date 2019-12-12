Betty Lou Riordan, Watertown, formerly of Evans Mills, passed away Wednesday, December 11th at Samaritan Summit Village where she had resided since 2013. She was 87 years old.
Born in Watertown March 30, 1932, Betty Lou was a daughter of Paul D. and Frances (Howard) Hines. She was a graduate with the Class of 1950 from Lyme Central School.
Betty Lou was a Deacon at First Presbyterian Church where she often arranged flowers after Sunday worship. Above all else, she was a loving mother who will be missed by her family.
She married Donald H. Riordan on August 03, 1951 at the Chaumont Presbyterian Church. Mr. Riordan passed away November 01, 2013.
She is survived by her children, Donita Young of Arizona, Bettina and Peter Rutigliano of Watertown, Lisa and Thomas Virkler of Watertown, Kurt and Connie Riordan of Montague. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 5 nieces & nephews.
Besides her husband, Donald, she is predeceased by her sister, Janet Kelso.
Private graveside services will be held in Sulphur Springs Cemetery at the convenience of her family.
The family would like to acknowledge that staff of Samaritan Summit Village for the exemplary care & compassion shown to Betty Lou while she was a resident.
Donations may be made in her memory to the charity of one’s choosing.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com
