WATSON - Betty M. Griswold, of the Pine Grove Road, died Wednesday evening, June 24, 2020 at the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility where she was a resident for one day.
Mrs. Griswold was born on April 26, 1932 in Lowville the daughter of the late Emmett and Marjorie (Stoddard) Hill. Betty graduated from Lowville Free Academy. She married Robert L. Griswold, Sr. on October 11, 1950 at Watson Methodist Church with Rev. Walter Bennett, Pastor officiating. Betty and Robert made their home in Watson. Bob died on November 17, 1990.
Betty worked at Beaverite in Beaver Falls and Glenfield and was a homemaker. She was a member of Lowville American Legion Post -162 Auxiliary.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Anderson (Steve Bobb) of Watson; her granddaughter, Ashley Lamont (Chris McBroom) of Glenfield; her sister, JoAnne Murphy of Watson; her daughter-in-law, Cindy Griswold of Glenfield; sisters-in-law, Susan Matuszczak and Pam Hill all of Watson; several nieces and nephews.
Betty is predeceased by her son, Robert M. Griswold, brothers, William E. and Arthur “Butch” Hill.
Calling hours will be on Saturday, June 27th, from 11:00 A.M to 12:00 Noon at the Sundquist Funeral Home and a mask is required, followed by a graveside service at Beaches Bridge Cemetery at 12:30 P.M. Please follow Phase IV guidelines and please wear a mask.
Memorials in Betty’s name may be made to: Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367
An on-line message of condolence and sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.