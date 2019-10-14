The funeral service for Betty M. Vincent will be 4:00pm Thursday, October 17th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Burial will follow the funeral service in Brookside Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the funeral at the funeral home beginning at 2:00pm.
Betty passed away at Hospice of Jefferson County Saturday, October 12th. She was 81 years old.
Born in Watertown March 18, 1938, Betty was a daughter of Charles and Florence (Martin) Kiblin.
Betty loved animals. She raised German Shepherds, and provided care for any stray animals in her neighborhood. She even successfully trained one of her dogs to walk to the store with a basket in his mouth.
Betty was also very compassionate towards people. She was a foster mom, affectionately known as “Granny”, who never let anyone leave her house with an empty stomach. She religiously donated to Boys Town and St. Jude’s Hospital, and had a wonderful sense of humor.
She is survived by her children, Kathy Vincent of Gouverneur, Lori (Schaad) Sinn of Indiana, Nicole (Adam) Hefner of Georgia, Heather Vincent of Watertown; her grandchildren, Justin, Devon, Ashton; her great-grandchildren, Gavin, Jaiden, Georgia, Grayson; her siblings, Doris Smith, Katherine Mitchell, Lena Vincent, Dorothy (David) Worthington, Shirley Worthington, Sharon Bishop, Robert (Norma) Kiblin, Richard (Linda) Kiblin, Arthur (Celeste) Kiblin, William Kiblin, Steven (Sherry) Kiblin; and a daughter in-law, Dawn Vincent of Watertown.
She is predeceased by a son, Robert Vincent Jr.; a great-grandson, Liam; and 2 brothers, Donald Kiblin, Charles Kiblin Jr.
Donations may be made in her memory to the Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
