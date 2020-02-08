Betty Ruth Scott, 79, Holcomb Street, Watertown, passed away at home on February 7, while surrounded by support staff and friends.
An hour of calling will begin at 10 am on Tuesday at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral service will follow at 11 am at the funeral home with Reverend Molly Payne-Hardin officiating. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
