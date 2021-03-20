On February 11, 2021, in the early morning, Bettyann Cranker gained her angel wings peacefully at home with her family by her side, after a 7-year battle with LBD (Lewy Body Dementia).
Bettyann graduated in 1960 from Constableville H.S., Constableville, NY, one of 11 children born to Everette And Elise Cranker. She was predeceased by her parents and four siblings (Carol, Shirley, Esther, Ruth and Clifford).
Betty worked as a waitress for Kmart family restaurant in Watertown, NY for many years and a few other area eateries making a few good friends and many acquaintances over the years. Relocating to Cazenovia, NY to be closer to her family she went to work for the Cazenovia School District in the cafeterias and came to know many of the students and the faculty. She resided in Cazenovia until the Spring of 2016, when she went to live with her daughter and grandchildren in Rome, NY. She also helped raise her grandchildren and developed a deep, everlasting bond of love and many fond memories that will be carried forever in our hearts until we meet again.
Gigi as she became known by, was loved by many and endured by others throughout her battle with LBD. Always keeping her sense of humor and sarcasm, will be greatly missed by us all, but she is free now for eternity, until we meet again Gigi <3
She is survived by her son, James A. (Cheryl) Cranker; daughters, Judith A. Cranker, and Jacqueline L. Cranker Brasie; grandchildren, Jordan D. Brasie, Justine C. Brasie and Jonah B. Brasie; and her great grandson, Leonardo I. Henderson, aka nature boy. Betty is also survived by her siblings, Beverly E. (William M.) Barker, Joan M. Silberman (widow of Richard), Garry L. (Annette) Cranker, Ronald D. Cranker, and Donna M. (Richard) Van Horn; and many nieces and nephews too.
The family would like to thank her caregivers (Agency& private duty alike), P.T., O.T. S.T. and her phenomenal PCP and their nursing staff as well, case managers too for listening and taking direction Thank you for all that you do because it does matter, remember this always.
A memorial service is being held June 12, 2021 at 2 PM, at the Barry Funeral Home, 807 W. Chestnut Street, Rome.
Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home from 1-2 PM prior to the funeral. Those attending are required to have a facial covering and only a limited number of people will be allowed to enter at a time.
Her children request that anyone that plans on attending wear a shade of blue, their mothers favorite color, in her memory.
Please offer online condolences at: www.BarryFuneralHome.com.
