Oxbow - Beulah M. Walrath, 88, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Clarksville, TN. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, July 8th at 11:00 am at St. James Catholic Church in Gouverneur, NY with Fr. Jay Seymour officiating and burial to follow in Oxbow Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow the burial at the Oxbow Fire Hall. Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 7th, from 1:30 to 3:30pm and 5:30 to 8:00pm at the Green Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Beulah was born on January 25, 1935, in Potsdam to Algie Roy and Myrtle (White) Youngs. She graduated from Heuvelton High School and the School of Business in Ogdensburg. Beulah married Lloyd William Walrath on October 22, 1955 in Gouverneur. She worked on the family farm, and at a busines in Gouverneur for a couple of years. She then owned and operated Beulah M. Walrath Tax Accountant Services, which she ran for over 35 years until retiring in 1995. She lived most of her life in Oxbow before moving closer to her children in Brownville, NY, Maryland, and Tennessee. She was a member of the Oxbow Historical Society, Oxbow Election Board, and a bereavement group. Beulah enjoyed attending church and traveling to see people and places. In addition to numerous places scattered around the US, she visited Canada, Germany, Korea and New Zealand. Beulah was also a music and dance event promoter and coordinator for the community of Oxbow. She loved to dance and did so any chance she got, including in/around Oxbow, state and local fairs, Watertown State Office Building, Watertown Samaritan Summit Village, and several town events in Jefferson County and more. For example, read and listen to the story linked below as she described her love for music and dancing, https://www.northcountrypublicradio.org/news/story/11765/20080724/still-swingin-after-all- Beulah lived a long and beautiful life and touched so many. She was very outgoing, friendly, cheerful, considerate, and energetic. As many know, Beulah loved talking to and helping others. She was very caring, generous, and thoughtful with her words and actions. She is well known and will be remembered by numerous people, not only due to her memberships and interests above but also through her tax service customers and her dancing. Beulah is survived by her children and their spouses: Mike (Vicki) Walrath of Brownville, NY; Cindy (Ed) White of Binghamton, NY; Joe (Terry) Walrath of Sarasota, FL; Craig (Trudy) Walrath of Spring, TX; Steve (Julie) Walrath of Orlando, FL; Dawn (James) Smith of Clarksville, TN; Tim (Cherri) Walrath of Monrovia, MD, and Doug (Shelly) Walrath of Columbia, MD, 26 grandchildren, and 30 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Mary Primeau of Dekalb Jct., Doris Caster of Dekalb Jct., Nancy (John) Wilson of Rensselaer Falls, Dolly (Gene) Wright of NC, and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, husband, siblings Algie (Roy) Youngs, George Youngs, Beatrice Glasford, Eloise Youngs, Eleanor Youngs, Harold Youngs, and Sally Sanders, and grandchildren Heidi Smith and Spencer Smith. Memorial donations in honor of Beulah are encouraged to Hospice of Jefferson County.
Beulah M. Walrath
January 25, 1935 - June 24, 2023
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.