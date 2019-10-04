MASSENA — Beverly A. Michaud, 87, a longtime resident of Marie Street, passed away Wednesday morning, October 2, 2019, at Vista Springs in Washington, Michigan where she had been a resident since November 2, 2018.
Beverly was born July 17, 1932, in Bombay, New York, to the late Francis and Frances (Russell) Durant. She attended Bombay schools and graduated from Massena High School. On December 31, 1948, she married William James Michaud at the Church of the Sacred Heart with Rev. Michael Jarecki, officiating. William predeceased her on October 27, 2008. After his death, she found companionship with Anthony Almasian, he predeceased her April 18, 2018.
Beverly was a homemaker who devoted her life to raising her daughters and grandchildren. She also worked for 9 years as a cook with Massena Central Schools. She was a longtime communicant of the Church of the Sacred Heart and member of the VFW Auxiliary. She and her late husband greatly enjoyed traveling and camping and were members of the Eskimo Travel Trailer Club for many years. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, crafting, cooking, and playing cards. She especially loved playing BINGO, and was raking in the winnings up until the very end!
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Leslie Brothers of Cleveland, North Carolina; her grandsons, Timothy Brothers of Asheville, North Carolina; Thomas Brothers of Phoenix, Arizona; Joseph and Karena Russo of Washington, Michigan; Christopher Dailey of Massena; and Jarred and Desiree Dailey of Norfolk; 12 great grandchildren; her sister, Lytle Clough of Binghamton; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, parents, and companion, she was predeceased by a daughter, Deborah J. Russo Dailey on August 16, 1987; her sisters, Thelma Davis, Phyllis Hauber, Verna Snyder, and Leora White; and her brothers, Kermit and Carl Durant.
Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 6-8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, October 12 at 10:30 AM at the Church of the Sacred Heart with entombment to follow in Foxwood Memorial Park, Ogdensburg.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider donations to the American Diabetes Association, Massena Fire Department, or Massena Rescue Squad.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com
