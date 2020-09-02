Beverly Ann Andrews Rihlik, age 84, passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Haywood Regional Medical Center, Clyde, NC.
She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Peter Rihlik, Arrowhead Cove, Silver Bluff Village, Canton, NC; 5 children and their spouses: Bruce D. (Anita) Hall, Camillus, NY; David B. (Marie) Hall, Rutland, NY; Melinda A. (Brian) Grady, Arnold, MD; Terry F. (Amy) Hall, Colorado Springs, CO; Todd A. (Anissa) Cole, Goochland, VA; 1 daughter in law, Colleen Hall, Brownsburg, IN, and one step-daughter, Debbie Rihlik, Watertown, NY. She also has 9 grandchildren and 2 great-granddaughters; many nieces and nephews.
Beverly’s first marriage was to Francis T. (Skinny) Hall in October 1954 and they divorced in 1966. Beverly’s second marriage was to J. Brainard Cole, Jr., in October of 1968. Brainard died in a tragic accident in 1985. Beverly married Peter Rihlik in November 1989, and they enjoyed many happy years together, first in Watertown, NY and then in the Waynesville, NC area, where they made many dear friends. Beverly and Peter moved to Silver Bluff Village, Canton, NC, in July of 2019. In that short time, the staff at Silver Bluff became family to them and they were happy there.
Beverly was a devoted mother and overcame many hardships in life to raise her children. She was born on July 17, 1936 at home on the Andrews Road in Rutland, NY, to Harold Jay and Annie Helen (Gray) Andrews. She spent her entire childhood on a dairy farm. She loved horses from an early age and in her later years was blessed to rediscover that passion in NC where she owned sweet Gable and then Charlie. Beverly was a wonderful Grandmother and leaves her grandchildren with many precious memories. Beverly was predeceased by her parents, Harold (Pete) & Annie; two siblings, Fred Andrews and Kay Waite; two husbands, Francis & Brainard, and one great-grandson, Caeden Terry Gaines.
Peter and Beverly found a loving church home at Francis Cove UMC, where they continue to be members. Beverly worked many years at Barbalich’s Market and Woolworth’s, Watertown, and also AAFES, Fort Drum NY. She earned her certificate in secretarial studies from Jefferson Community College in Watertown in the late 70’s-early 80’s and was employed as a secretary on Fort Drum, Northrup Ford, and Stone Presbyterian church. After Brainard’s death in 1985, she went to BOCES and earned her certification as a nurse’s aide. She was then employed at Samaritan Keep Home, Watertown. After moving to North Carolina, Beverly worked as a nurse’s aide around the Waynesville area and made many loving connections with her patients. Beverly did not have an easy life, but she never gave up. She has earned her angel wings! Per Beverly’s wishes, her earthly body will be cremated and her ashes will be strewn at Water Rock Knob, at a future date when family and friends can gather.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Francis Cove UMC, 2530 Crymes Road, Waynesville, NC 28786 or to the Activities Fund at Silver Bluff Village, 100 Silver Bluff Drive, Canton, NC 28716.
Crawford / Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service is honored to be caring for the Rihlik family.
