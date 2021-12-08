Canandaigua – Beverly (Dacier) Taylor, age 88, passed away peacefully at F.F. Thompson Hospital, on Friday, December 3, 2021. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen (Keith) McIntosh; four sons, John Christopher (Betsy) Taylor, Jr., Stephen (Tania) Taylor, Mark (Shayla) Taylor and Peter (Heather) Taylor; son-in-law, David Schinsing; 24 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her loving husband, John C. Taylor in 2019; her adoring daughter, Susan Taylor-Schinsing in 2014; two grandchildren, Megan and Michael Christopher; and two brothers, Wilfred and Jack Dacier.
Bev was born in Watertown and was a graduate of Watertown High School, class of 1950. She was a retired registered nurse, having provided care in many roles in her career, developing relationships with patients and families that lasted her lifetime. Bev was a devout Catholic, a fixture in the church community. She continued her ministry of faith and care of others throughout her life, as a volunteer for Light Hill (comfort care home), as a Eucharistic Minister for St. Mary’s Church and as a very active member in several other community services. Bev enjoyed bowling and was honored with induction into the Canandaigua USBC Bowler’s Hall of Fame in 1995.
Second only to her love of family was her love of Owl Pond Lodge. The family camp in the Adirondacks was always her and John’s “place to be”. They were always happy there, surrounded by the grandeur of the mountains and the peace of nature. It was their true home and they spent their days with only that destination as their goal and as such, there is where they shall rest together, for eternity.
The Taylor family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the staff at Thompson Hospital who’s commitment to providing such outstanding care is unequalled during these most difficult times.
“For the Mountains are Calling and I Must Go…”
Her memorial mass will be celebrated Thursday 12/09/2021(Today), at 11 am, at St. Mary’s Church, 95 N. Main St., Canandaigua. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Light Hill, 5160 Parrish St., Ext., Canandaigua, NY 14424.
Arrangements are by Johnson-Kennedy Funeral Home, Inc., Canandaigua. Condolences may be offered at www.johnsonkennedy.com.
