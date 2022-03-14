Winthrop – Beverly Idona Page, 88, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 12, 2022, with her family at her side. Beverly was born in Dickinson Center to Eleanor Holmes and Francis Shatraw.
She graduated from St. Lawrence Central School in 1951 and later that year on October 6th she married Wendell Page. They lived in Buckton in the house they built together.
Beverly was a loving and devoted wife and mother of six girls. She was a gardener, canned hundreds of quarts of vegetables, as well as their own meat, was an avid seamstress and quilter, enjoyed participating in craft fairs, and created many loving memories. For every child, there was a quilt, and every grandchild, a baby quilt. She also created several wedding quilts. Beverly also loved to read and write poems, one to which was published in a quilting magazine.
Beverly is pre-deceased by her loving husband of over 67 years, Wendell Homer and 3 infant sons, her father, Francis Shatraw and her mother and step-father, Elanor and Rupbert Riggs, siblings: Mertis Perras, Clifford Shatraw, Jack Shatraw, and Olivia Cyrus.
Beverly is survived by her six daughters: Jacklynn and Bernard Cheney of Knapps Station, NY, Rebecca and Rex Crump of Norfolk, NY, Patricia Savage of Indiana, Wendella and Mark Hartson of North Carolina, Lorraine and Loren Benware of Madrid, NY, Cynthia and Daniel Olmstead of Tully, NY; along with 19 grandchildren, 45 great – grandchildren, and 13 great – great grandchildren. Also, one brother Darrell Shatraw of Buckton, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friend Lorraine Moore.
Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop where calling hours will be held Thursday March 17th from 4 – 7 PM with a short service following. A graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery in Buckton in the spring.
Memorial contributions in Beverly’s honor can be made to the Cancer Society and memories and condolences can be shared with Beverly’s family at www.hammillfh.com.
