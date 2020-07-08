Waddington: Beverly J. Hunter, 82, of County Route 28 and a long-time resident of Waddington passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday (July 7, 2020) at her home. Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm, at United Methodist Church in Waddington. Face coverings will be required and social distancing will be observed. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 2:00 pm the United Methodist Church in Waddington with Martha Helmer officiating. Burial will take place in the family plot at Union Cemetery, Waddington.
Beverly was born on May 5, 1938 in Norfolk to the late Olga and Juanita Lalone. She graduated from Lisbon Central School and Ogdensburg Business School. Beverly married Arthur J. Hunter of Waddington on September 22, 1956 at the Congregational Church of Lisbon. He later predeceased her on August 12, 2013.
Beverly operated the family dairy farm with her husband Arthur. She enjoyed sewing, baking, gardening, and square dancing. Beverly enjoyed helping and spending time with friends and neighbors. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Stars and a member of the Methodist Church of Waddington. In the past, Beverly held various leadership positions in both the Eastern Star and the Methodist Women’s Society, was active in church events, and also served as a Sunday school teacher. Her children have happy memories of Beverly making countless pies for church and Masonic dinners. Beverly drove school bus and was employed at Atlantic Testing Laboratories in Canton and St. Lawrence County for several years.
Beverly is survived by her four children; Susan M. Parisian of Waddington, Arlene M. Hunter Stern of Highland Park, NJ, Thomas A. Hunter of Waddington, Joyce J. Schneider of Jamesville, NY; four grandchildren, Sarah and Hannah Stern, Michael and Ivy Schneider. Beverly was predeceased by a sister Waverly Barber and brothers Willard and Willis Lalone.
Beverly’s greatest joy was spending time with her husband Arthur. She will long be remembered by family and friends as caring, extremely hard-working, and devoted.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Beverly’s memory may make a donation to the Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 State Highway 11, Potsdam, NY 13676. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Waddington. If you are not able to attend calling hours due to current restrictions the family understands and encourages you to share a memory or condolence at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
