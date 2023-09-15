Beverly J. “Nan” LaViolette

WEST STOCKHOLM -- Miss Beverly Jane, better known as “Nan” to all that loved her, peacefully left this world on September 12, 2023, at 91 years young, with her family by her side. Nan was born on May 10, 1932, in Norwood, NY, one of three children, to the late Robert and Sylvie Washburn Steinburg. She attended Norwood Central School and later moved to Massachusetts, where she raised her two children, Johnny & Jackie.
In 1977, Nan returned home to the north country and eventually settled in West Stockholm, where she spent the rest of her fun filled years. She made her career as a Lab Technician at the Potsdam Paper Mill, dedicating over 40 years, until finally fully retiring at the age of 83. She was the heart of our family, who taught us to work hard, but to never forget to have a great time doing it. A member of the West Stockholm Ladies Auxiliary, Nan loved dancing, socializing with her friends and family, and cheering on her grandchildren in any way she could. She never missed a 4th of July celebration, arguably her favorite day, and to most, her “birthday”. She loved parades, fireworks, and a nice cold beer to celebrate all things American.
Nan was a keeper of things. From cards and invitations, to anything red, white and blue. Her fridge was covered in photos of all her favorite people, because her friends and family were what she cherished most.
Nan is survived her daughter, Jackie (Duane) Tracy of West Stockholm, and son, John (Sandy) LaViolette of Palmer, MA; her grandchildren; Christopher (Christin) Tracy, Missy (Eric) Thomas, Katie Tracy, Allison (Ted) Mackenzie, and Adam LaViolette, her great-grandchildren Coleton, Jackson, Raegan, Lydia, Matthew, Morgan, Madeline and Isabella, and countless friends who loved her so. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 1st from 4pm – 7pm at the Norwood American Legion. Dress comfortably with a splash of red, white and blue, if you have it. Our hearts are broken, but she brightened our lives, and we are all certainly better people for having known her. Those wishing, may make memorial contributions in her memory to the Norwood American Legion, or a charity of one’s choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Beverly J. “Nan” LaViolette.
