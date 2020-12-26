CANTON – Beverly J. O’Brien, 86, of County Route 27 passed away suddenly on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.
Bev was born on June 3, 1934 in Canton, the daughter of the late John and Florence Conklin.
On September 8, 1956 she married the late Dick O’Brien at St Mary’s Church in Canton.
Before her retirement Bev enjoyed being a food services employee at Canton Central School and was a homemaker and babysitter for many years while her children were young.
She loved baking and cooking for family, friends and neighbors.
She also loved spending time with her family in Rochester, NY and maintaining her old homestead that she cherished and loved with her late husband.
She is survived by her children, Cathy Brown (Bruce) of Rochester, and Sandy Ruddy (Pete) of Rochester, 5 grandchildren, Ben and Nick Brown, Emily (Josh Valletta), Jamie and Danny Ruddy all of Rochester, 1 great grandchild Ellowyn Valletta of Rochester. Her sisters Terry Faucher, Donna Hosley, and her brothers John Conklin, Jim Conklin, Francis Conklin, Dick Conklin and Gary Conklin.
In addition to her parents, Bev was predeceased by her sisters, Shirley Elliott, Kate Karpowich and Jean Gemmill.
Per the wishes of Mrs. O’Brien, a private graveside service will be held at the Jerusalem Cemetery in Canton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bev’s memory to a charity of your choice.
