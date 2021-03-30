LOWVILLE- Beverly J. Yousey, 95, formerly of Brookside Senior Living Community, passed away Sunday evening, March 28, 2021 at Lewis County Health System Residential Care Facility.
There will be no calling hours or funeral service. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Riverside Cemetery Annex, Beaver Falls with Pastor Robert Langston, officiating, Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
Beverly is survived by three sons and a daughter-in-law, Thomas J.Yousey II of Lowville, Walter “Wally” Yousey of Glenfield, and Robert J. and Corinne Yousey of Syracuse; four grandchildren, a step-grandson, and seven great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Thomas J. “Jack” Yousey.
Beverly was born April 21, 1925 at home in Beaver Falls, NY, a daughter of the late Walter F. and Myrtle E. Cougler O’Brien. She graduated from Beaver Falls High School in 1942 and from Watertown School of Commerce in 1943. Beverly worked for Armour and Company before her marriage. On February 18, 1946, she married Thomas J. “Jack” Yousey at the home of her parents in Beaver Falls with Rev. Wendell R. Carter, Pastor of Beaver Falls Methodist church officiating. Beverly worked for Beaverite Products, Beaver Falls, for a short time. Beverly served on the Board of Directors for Lewis County ARC and committees. She was a member of Lewis County Memorial Post -6912 Auxiliary. She was also a member of Singing Waters Senior Citizens and Adirondack Red Hatters. Mr. Yousey passed away April 9, 2004.
Beverly was a member of the Lowville United Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Lowville United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 7618 North State Street, Lowville, NY 13367 or to Friends of the ARC Foundation, P.O. Box 97, Utica, N.Y. 13505-0097. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
