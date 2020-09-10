POTSDAM – Beverly Jane Avadikian, 91, a longtime resident of Walnut Street, passed away early Tuesday morning September 8, 2020 at Highland Nursing Home, Massena.
Beverly was born on August 24, 1929 in Norwood, the daughter of the late Kenneth J. and Doris (Bockus) King and was a graduate of Norwood High School. On February 8, 1949, she married Haig Avadikian in Hopkinton. He predeceased her on August 4, 2003.
After high school, Beverly worked for a time at Alcoa. She and her husband later opened and operated the Quonset Steak House in Potsdam for many years until their retirement in 1985. She later worked for a few years with the St. Lawrence County Office of the Aging. Beverly enjoyed knitting and crocheting, cooking, and baking Armenian foods and recipes. She loved to listen to music, cherished visiting with her friends and family, and doing crossword puzzles. Beverly was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star at one time.
Beverly is survived by her two sons and their wives, Gerald and Shirley Avadikian and Kim and Catherine Avadikian, all of Potsdam; her grandchildren, Justin and Jesstine Avadikian, Amanda and Matthew Baranek, David and Sarah Avadikian, Heather and Matthew Richards, Jesssica Avadikian Caringi, and Michelle and Brent LaHair; and several great grandchildren.
She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Rita and Dale Lavigne of Norfolk; her brother and sister-in-law, Lloyd and Rita King of Norfolk; her sisters-in-law, Alice King of Malone and Loris King of Norfolk; a brother-in-law, Donald LaBarge of Massena; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was sadly predeceased by her daughter and son-in-law, Gwen and Michael LaHair; her brothers, Richard and Bernard King; and her sister, Dawn LaBarge.
At her request, services will be held privately at the Riverside Cemetery, Norwood.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider donations to Potsdam Rescue Squad or the Potsdam Humane Society.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences to the family online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
