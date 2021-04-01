WINTHROP—There will be no services at this time for 73 year old Beverly M. French, a resident of 14 Green Meadows Road, Winthrop, who passed away unexpectedly Wednesday morning at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Beverly is survived by her three brothers, Ronald and Missy Perrigo, North Carolina; Hubert Brown, Norwood; Michael Brown, Winthrop; her sister, Shelia and Richard Phippen, Winthrop as well as several nieces and nephews. Beverly was pre-deceased by her parents and her late husband, Francis “Buddy” on December 30, 2020.
Born at home in Gouverneur, NY on August 24, 1947 to Glenn Perrigo and Marion LaValley, Beverly graduated from Potsdam Central School. She married the love of her life, Francis E. “Buddy” French on January 6, 1990. Beverly was devoted homemaker to her husband Buddy and their dog, Kelly and also worked at Robinson’s Market in Potsdam. Beverly enjoyed coloring with the pencil coloring books, loved to play cards and board games with her family and attend bingo with her mother. Memories and condolences in Beverly’s memory can be made online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Beverly M. French.
