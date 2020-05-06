Beverly McCrory, age 66, lost her battle with cancer and passed away peacefully at her home in Bogalusa, LA, with her family by her side on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Beverly was born in Yazoo City, MS, the daughter of Bobby and Betty Melton. She lived in Watertown, NY, for 28 years before moving to Bogalusa to be closer to her family.
Beverly will be missed by her husband of 41 years, JC; sons William (Brock) and Brian; and her brother Randy Melton of Wiggins, MS. She is deceased by both her parents.
Beverly graduated high school in Yazoo City in 1971. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1976 and her Master’s Degree in Education from SUNY-Potsdam (NY) in 1989.
Beverly taught second and third grades at General Brown Elementary School for 22 years before she retired in 2009. She loved teaching the children and seeing them succeed in later life.
No funeral services are currently scheduled. Per her wishes, she will be cremated.
Donations in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Poole-Ritchie Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared on the Poole-Ritchie website at: www.pooleritchiefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.