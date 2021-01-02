Gouverneur - Beverly Mills, 90, passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
A private graveside service will be held in Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur with the Green Funeral Home.
Beverly was born in Heuvelton on December 10, 1930, the daughter of George and Ersel (Smith) Van Hyning.
She graduated from Morristown school in 1947 and married Laurence G. Mills on February 5, 1949 in Gouverneur with Rev. Harold Thomas officiating.
Mr. Mills passed away on January 9, 2005.
The couple owned and operated a dairy farm on the Welch Road in Richville until their retirement in 1985. Beverly also worked for Peck’s Auction Service and worked as an elections inspector for several years on elections committee.
The couple enjoyed snowmobiling and spending time at their camp on Black Lake. Beverly also enjoyed word books, crocheting, working the auctions, and spending time with family, especially the grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Beverly is survived by her children Steven Mills of Macomb, Lisa and Ronald Hartle Jr. of Harrisville, her grandchildren Ashley and Tim Webster, Joshua and Page Hartle, Justin Hartle and his companion Hayley Coloney, and Jacob Hartle, great grandchildren Hanna Webster, Alexis Webster, Lettie Jo Hartle, Laurence Hartle, Braiden Neddo, and Hudson Neddo and several nieces and nephews, some of which she was a second mother to. She is predeceased by her parents George and Ersel and her husband Laurence.
Memorial donations in memory of Beverly are encouraged to the Gouverneur Vol. Rescue Squad or Gouverneur Vol. Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.