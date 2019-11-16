CARTHAGE — Beverly Parks Smith, 95, formerly a resident of Meadowbrook Terrace, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Hospice of Jefferson County in Watertown. Her loving family was by her side.
Beverly was born on August 14, 1924, daughter of the late Elwyn Holcomb and Dorothy Alice (Fanning) Parks. She attended Carthage High School and went on to work in the food service department at Carthage School District as the assistant cook, until her retirement.
In June of 1942 she married Bion William Smith. Bion died in January of 1963.
Beverly loved genealogy, antiques, and cherished her winters in Florida and summers at a camp on Pleasant Lake. She was a member of Daughters of the American Revolution.
Bev is survived by five children: Victor Smith (Gertrude deceased) of Catawba, SC; Lucinda (John) Dumaw of Spencerport, NY; Billie Jo (Frank) Davis of Madison, AL; Matthew Smith (Judy) of Hilton, NY; and Martin Smith (Cindy) of Theresa, NY; a brother, David Parks; 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and seven great-greatgrandchildren.
She is predeceased by her life partner for many years, George Ward and a brother, Robert Parks.
A graveside service will be held in the spring.
Condolences in Beverly’s memory may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County at 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.
Arrangements are being handled by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation
Service, Inc., and condolences may be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
