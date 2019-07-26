Funeral Services for Beverly Thompson, age 83, of Heuvelton, NY, will be held on Monday July 29, 2019 at 3:00pm at Frary Funeral home with Rev. Robert Schirmer officiating. Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 12:00pm to 3:00pm. Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery. Mrs. Thompson passed away unexpectedly July 25, 2019 at Upstate Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Thompson is survived by her Husband of 59 years Lynn Thompson, two children Tammy Gray and her husband Robert Jr. of Fort Covington, and her son Timothy Thompson and his wife Agnes of Heuvelton. Three grandchildren Andrew Thompson, Kaylee Thompson and Robert “Bert” Gray, one great grandchild Emilie Dority, and one sister Barbra Burrows of Utica. Predeceased by Sue (McAdoo) Seymour who grew up in Beverly’s childhood home.
Mrs. Thompson was born on March 14, 1936 in Ogdensburg, NY the daughter of Lawrence and Florence M. “Dexter” Bill. She graduated from Canton high school and continued her education at Potsdam State acquiring a teaching degree. Beverly married Lynn Thompson on August 15, 1959 in Rensselaer Falls at her parents’ home. Beverly First taught two years in Queensbury, NY and later taught in Heuvelton school system for 26 years as second grade and two years as a first grade teacher retiring in 1991. Beverly was active in the Heuvelton Presbyterian Church and the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary.
Donation can be made to The National Autism Association, One Park Ave Suite -1 Portsmouth, RI 02871.
