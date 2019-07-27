Bill Turner, 93, Evans Mills, passed away Friday July 26th at the Samaritan Medical Center.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31st, 2019 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery, Watertown. Calling hours are Tuesday, July 30th from 2 pm – 4 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
Bill is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joan; 3 sons Glenn (Paula), Omaha, NE, Alan, Evans Mills, Bret (Nora), Watertown; 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by 3 brothers, Theron, Bud and Edward Turner and 2 sisters Irene Carter and Elsie Clift.
Bill was born in Waynesville, MO, November 21, 1925, a son to Jeptha and Sylvia Eldridge Turner. He married Joan Chapman February 9, 1952.
Bill served in the US Army active duty from 1944-1966, spending 13 years of duty in the European Theatre, stationed in Germany. After his honorable discharge after 22 years, he was recalled to 2 years of active duty, serving in country in Vietnam, retiring on July 5th, 1968 with the rank of Staff Sergeant.
Bill returned to Watertown after his military service and was employed at the Borden’s Plant in Watertown for 15 years.
