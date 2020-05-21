WEST CARTHAGE – Billy A. Russell, 90, of Champion Apartments, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his home, under the loving care of his family and Jefferson County Hospice. Billy was born on August 23, 1929 in Higginsville, Missouri, son of the late Walter B. and Meta L. (Brewe) Russell. He also attended school in Higginsville. On July 4, 1953 he married Helen M. Fuller. For many years he was a Deputy for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department. He was also a mechanic for the National Guard on Fort Drum for 18 years. After his retirement, he worked part-time for the Carthage Police Department and managed Pleasant Creek Meadows Apartments in Evans Mills. Billy loved to paint and do crossword puzzles. Some of his favorite past times were hunting, working on cars with his children, and spending time with his beloved grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 67 years, Helen; three sons, Terry Dean Russell of Carthage; Paul (Hope) Russell of Boca Raton, FL; and Douglas (Jamie) Russell of Brockton, GA; as well as 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by a daughter, Deborah Russell; a granddaughter, Lindsay Russell, as well as five siblings, Frances Russell; Morris “Scoop” Russell; Ruth Schroeder; Jessie Walter Russell; Vergil “Rusty” Russell; and an infant brother, Chester Russell. No public services will be held. Burial will be held in Fairview Cemetery in Carthage. Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. Online condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.