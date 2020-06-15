LOWVILLE -Blair Ripley Buell, 89, of Brookside Circle died on Tuesday, morning, June 9, 2020 at his home under the care of his family and Lewis County Hospice.
Mr. Buell was born in Star Lake on August 3, 1930 the son of late Claude Edwin and Clara Ripley Buell. Blair graduated from Lowville Free Academy in 1948. He entered the U.S. Air Force in 1951 and was honorably discharged as a Tech Sergeant in 1973 when he retired. He returned to Lowville and worked for Kraft as a cook until 1993, and at the same time he delivered rural mail for eight years.
He married Joan S. (Bailey) Thenes on June 2, 1984, at their home with Rev. Susan Crane, Pastor of the Lowville Baptist Church officiating. Joan and Blair made their home on Collins Street. She died on March 1, 2009.
Blair is survived by his three daughters: Brenda H. (William) Disch of Lowville; Constance M. (William) Arceneaux of Houston, TX; Bonnie J. Love of Fairfield, CA; six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; a sister, Laura J. McLaughlin of Moravia; two brothers, Frank Buell of New Bremen; LeLand C. Buell of Moravia; several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his daughter, Rhonda J. Stella, a nephew, Robert J. Buell, his two brothers, Robert, and Brice E. Buell, three sisters, Allene Buell, Linda Lou Buell, Marion Doolittle, the Buell in-laws and Bailey families.
Blair was Administer of Fiddlers Hall of Fame, Osceola; a member of Old Tyme Fiddlers Association, Black River Fiddlers and Central Chapters, a song writer with over 500 songs and received several honorable mentions from Country Song Category and Music City Song Festival Billboard Magazine. He recorded and made music cd’s for many fiddle players, and country musicians throughout the north country. With Joan they formed Fiddling Friends playing for the Arc, nursing homes, hospitals, and senior citizens. Blair also published a book of poems.
He was a life member of the Lowville Baptist Church and Lewis County Memorial Post - 6912, V.F.W.
A funeral service will be at the Lowville Baptist Church with Rev. Leon Runner, Pastor officiating on Thursday, June 18th at 11:00 A.M., social distancing and masks must be worn to attended.
Burial with military honors will follow in Beaches Bridge Cemetery.
Memorials in Blair’s name may be made to: Lupus Foundation of America, Friends of Lewis County Hospice, Inc., Brookside Senior-Living Community Benevolent Fund, or Lowville Baptist Church.
