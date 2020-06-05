Blanche (Elizabeth Howell) Starr, of Ward Street, Watertown, New York, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Agape Hospice House, Summerville, South Carolina. She was 96. She was born on July 20, 1923 in Watertown, New York. She attended Watertown High School. In 1947 she married John F. (Jack) Starr, and together they had 2 children, Craig and Nancy. Blanche worked as a telephone switchboard operator at the New York Air Brake, a unit of General Signal from 1964, retiring in 1985. A gregarious soul, Blanche was very sociable, and delighted in spending time with friends and family, as well as her membership in the congregation of Trinity Episcopal Church. She will be greatly missed. Blanche is survived by her two children, Craig and his wife Donna Starr, of Danville NH, Nancy Cronk and her husband Michael Cronk, of Summerville SC, four grandchildren, Patrick Cronk, Kelley Cronk McElligott, Casey Cronk, and Carly Starr, and eight great-grandsons. Blanche was predeceased by her husband, John (Jack), in 2004. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Blanche’s name to the Agape Hospice Summerville Community Hospice House, 374 Myers Road, Summerville SC 29483.
