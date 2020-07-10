Bob and Jean Murray, long time residents of Watertown, passed away within two days of each other in AZ in early April. Bob was 89 and his wife Jean was 88. The couple were married 67 years.
After graduating from Syracuse U in 1952, Mr. Murray went into his family’s business. His father started Fred A Murray Trucking, and acquired Carleton G Whitaker Inc, which grew to be the largest transporter of dairy products in NY state. Prior to marriage Jean was a flight attendant for Braniff Airways. The couple enjoyed golf, bridge, square dancing and cross-country skiing locally. After retirement they traveled extensively, before settling down in Sun Lakes AZ in 1983.
They are survived by three children, Dr. Donald and Amy Murray of MS, daughter Diane (Murray) Perkins and husband Richard of AZ, and daughter Laurie (Murray) Carter also of AZ. The couple is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
