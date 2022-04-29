Bonita Rose Cook, age 83, formerly of Watertown, NY, passed away on Wednesday April 27, 2022 in her home, with family by her side.
Bonita was born in Syracuse, New York on March 1, 1939 to the late James and Florence Johnson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son William Cook, sisters, Loretta and Doretta, and brothers James and Richard.
She is survived by her daughters, Renee Harris (Keith), of Gilbert Arizona, Rhonda Smith (Zannie) of Vass, NC; sisters Ethelyne Cousins, and Nancy Walters of New York; five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and two great- great grandchildren.
The services will be held on Sunday May 1, 2022 in Watertown, NY; calling hours and funeral services will be held at Reed and Benoit Funeral Home, State St. Calling hours to be held from 10am – 12pm with funeral service to follow.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the South Jeff VFW -5344 in Adams, NY at 3:00pm on Sunday May 1, 2022.
On Monday May 2, 2022 at 11:00am, burial will be held at North Watertown Cemetery, Bradley St., Watertown.
