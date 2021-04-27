Massena: Bonnie Burke 78, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2021. Friends and Family may call on the Phillips Memorial Home Wednesday April 28, 2021 from 3pm to 5pm. Bonnie was a lifelong resident of Massena NY. She is survived by her two children Jim Burke (Leslie) and Colleen Thayer (Randy). A sister Betty Layaw (Judd), five grandchildren Sarah Nyman (Chris), Ashley Keenan (Jack), Lindsey Coleman (Austin), Paul Davis (Chelsea), and Sally Woolson (Terry). Six great-grandchildren Nora and Henry Keenan, Harper Nyman, November and Louie Davis, Aubrey Woolson and many nieces and nephews. Bonnie was fiercely independent and will be fondly remembered by everyone who knew her for her unwavering zest for life. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Saint Lawrence County Volunteer Transportation at www.volunteertransportationcenter.org. Friends and Family can leave online condolences and share stories of Bonnie at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
