Bonnie (Campbell) Price was called home to god on 2/25/2020 surrounded by her loving family at UVM Medical Center in Vermont.
Bonnie was born 8/18/48 to Dora (Doley) Campbell and Colin Campbell.
Bonnie served as Executive Director for Meals on Wheels for 20 years until retirement. She worked hard to help establish and grow this service that helps so many. She was an avid animal lover assisting people with rehoming of their animals and strays while fostering many throughout the years. She was a dedicated wife, mother, and Grandmother.
Bonnie is survived by her loving husband Richard L Price, her sons Tom (Jessica) Fregoe and Peter (Lyndsey) Fregoe. Grandchildren Campbell, Cade, Makenzie, Jack, and Sam Fregoe. A brother, Doug (Claudine) Campbell. Sisters in law Rhonda (David) Sharp, Linda (Dick) Tuper, and Candie Price and several nieces and nephews. She will especially be missed by her dedicated German Shepherd Willow.
Bonnie was predeceased by siblings Albert Doley, James (Edna) Campbell, Lorne (Patricia) Campbell, Heather (Eric) Gamble and Nancy Lamendola.
A dinner to honor Bonnie will be held Friday February 28th at the Meals on Wheels building at 70 E. Hatfield St. from 5 to 7. Donations can be made in her memory to Massena Meals on Wheels.
