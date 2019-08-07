Bonnie Gean (Harmon) Whitton, 75 passed away at Coral Bay Rehabilitation in West Palm Beach, FL on Sunday morning, July 28, 2019 after a period of declining health.
Bonnie is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Phil Whitton, Sr.; her daughters, Julie Spellicy (Mike), Melissa Emerson (Jamey); her son, Philip Whitton, Jr. (Allison); her grandchildren, Nick and Cody Emerson, Michael, Mikayla, and Logan Spellicy, Ryan and Ava Whitton; her brother, Frank Harmon (Cynthia); and her sisters; Elizabeth Layo (John) and Lisa Harmon. Bonnie is also survived by several nieces and nephews and many good friends who she considered family. Bonnie was predeceased by her grandson, Nathan Whitton; her brother, Lawrence Harmon; and her sisters Carol Aperance and Patricia Lawrence.
Bonnie, the daughter of the late Terrance and Ena (Barclay) Harmon, was born on April 12, 1944 in Massena, NY. She graduated from Massena High School in 1962 where she met the love of her life, Phil. They were married on May 30, 1964. Bonnie worked for Potsdam Central School System and dedicated her life to teaching and mentoring countless students at the Potsdam Central School District. She retired in 2001. Bonnie enjoyed gardening, listening to the birds and loved crafts of all kinds and genealogy. Most of all, Bonnie loved her title of “Mom” and “Grandma.”
Services will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2109 at 11am at Knapps Station Community, 3035 CR 47 Norwood, NY 13668. A celebration of her life with food will be held directly after the services at the adjacent Fellowship Hall. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions may be made in Bonnie’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (http://www.stjude.org) or the American Diabetes Association (http://www.diabetes.org).
