Bonnie Kay Patrick, 73, wife of Charles Patrick, passed away Saturday, July 4th, 2020 at her home under the direction of Hospice with her husband and daughter Danielle at her side. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are incomplete at this time with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.