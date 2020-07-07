Bonnie Kay Patrick, 73, Watertown, wife of Charles Patrick, passed away Saturday, July 4th, 2020 at her home with her husband and daughter Danielle by her side.
Graveside services will be held at 11am on Friday, July 24th, 2020 at Brookside Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow at the family home following the service beginning at 1 pm. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, Charles and her daughter Danielle Patrick, both of Watertown; two step-sons; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; her brother Robert (Pam) LeFevre, Pillar Point; her Aunt Betty Vollrath, Watertown; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother Ulysses “Bud” LeFevre.
Bonnie was born in West Chester, PA March 27, 1947 a daughter to Ulysses Grant and Dorothy LeFevre. She and her family moved to the North Country in the 1950’s and graduated from South Jefferson High School in 1964. Bonnie worked at several local companies as a bookkeeper. Bonnie later was co-owner and operator of a woodsplitter business in Black River until retiring in the mid 2000’s. She had last worked with CAPC, retiring in June of this year due to ill health.
She was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 1400 in Watertown, the Sackets Harbor American Legion and the Watertown Eagles Club. She was an avid NFL Philadelphia Eagles fan.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
