Phelps, Bonnie Kristina, 76, of Derby, KS., passed on August 21, 2022. She was born in in Utica, NY to Judy and Stuart Kaiding on Oct. 16, 1945. She spent her adolescent years in Boonville, NY, where she graduated from high school in 1963. She then continued her education at Cobleskill Junior College where she received her degree in nursery education in 1965. She met her future husband, Terry in a dental office in August of 1966. They were subsequently married in July 29, 1967. That began an adventurous 27 years of movements for the family. They traveled to places all over the world including Spain and Australia as her husband Terry served in the United States Air Force pursuing his military career. It was a disruption to the household, but Bonnie was always supportive and she weathered it very well. During this time, the couple was blessed with the birth of 3 sons, Scott, Michael, and Kyle. The final stop was Wichita, KS and this is where the family decided to lay down roots. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Eric, and her youngest son Kyle. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, sister, Shelly, brother, Neil; sons, Scott (Sheryl), Michael (Jennifer), and daughter in law Cristina (Jarrett), as well as 4 grandchildren; Conner, Travis, Brook, and Trevor. Her family brought her so much pride and joy. She will be remembered for many things, but mostly for her love of dogs, dark chocolate, and laying out in her pool getting a tan. She will be missed. Rosary will be held on Friday, Aug. 26, at 10:00 am with Memorial Mass at 10:30 am, both held at St. Mary Catholic Church, 2300 E. Meadowlark Blvd, Derby, KS . In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been set up in Bonnie’s name to the Kansas Humane Society 3313 North Hillside St., Wichita Kansas 67219.
Bonnie Kristina Phelps
October 16, 1945 - August 21, 2022
