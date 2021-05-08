CASTORLAND, NY ~ Bonnie L. Branagan, 67, of State Rt. 812, Castorland, died on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Carthage Center in Carthage.
Born November 28, 1953 in Lowville, NY, a daughter of Bernard A. and Gladys (Cranker) Pate, she received her early education at Beaver River Central School.
A marriage to Joel Branagan ended in divorce.
Bonnie enjoyed a number of activities and especially liked coloring, shopping, visiting with friends and stuffed animals.
She is survived by her son, John Cavanaugh, of Glenfield, her mother, Gladys, of Croghan; six siblings, Duane Pate, Dwight Pate, Connie (Rodney) Stevens, and David Pate, all of Croghan, Bernard J. (Kim) Pate, of Turin, and Cindy Grimmer of New Bremen, and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father, she was predeceased by a brother, Bernard A. Pate, who died at birth.
Bonnie’s funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, beginning with a 10:15 a.m. Prayer Service at Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan, followed by an 11:00 a.m. funeral Mass from St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan, with the Rev. Donald J. Manfred, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan.
There will be no public calling hours.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan.
