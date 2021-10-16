Gouverneur - Bonnie L. Gonyeau, 88, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her family.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, October 23rd from 1:00 to 3:00 pm with a memorial service at 3:00 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur with Orville Eacker, pastor of Stepping Stone Ministries officiating and burial to follow in East Riverside Cemetery, Gouverneur.
Bonnie was born on June 20, 1933 in Potsdam, one of fourteen children of Darwin and Maude (Dowe) Whitman.
She graduated from Potsdam High School. Bonnie married Vernon M. Gonyeau on June 30, 1952 in Potsdam.
Vern passed away on October 21, 2019.
Bonnie enjoyed raising her family and being a housewife. She also assisted Vern in operating Mercer’s Dairy Plant near Natural Dam and previously provided daycare for children in her home.
She loved to shop, was the queen of garage sales (Loved the thrill of the hunt), was a collector of Americana, Lincoln, eagles, and flags, and had a keen eye for displaying all of her treasures. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and hosting their family functions.
Bonnie was able to express her gratitude while being cared for by saying “Beautiful”. There is “beauty” all around us.
Bonnie is survived by her children Jodi and Michael Hatch, Brian and Donna Gonyeau, Gregg and Darlene Gonyeau, her grandchildren Eric and Jen Hatch, Jennifer and Matthew Knight, Alex and Lora Hatch, Lindsay Gonyeau, Brittany Gonyeau, Gaige Gonyeau, Garrison Gonyeau, Melissa and Tony Woodward, her great grandchildren Charlotte, Violet, Miles, Cade, Ella, Teigan, and Myla. She is also survived by her brothers Noel, Ronnie, and Craig Whitman, her sisters Corliss Mittelstaedt, Patti Johnson, Nancy Whitcomb, and Rosie Bartholomew, several nieces and nephews. Bonnie is predeceased by her parents, her husband Vernon, her son Whitney, a great granddaughter Nora Claire, brothers William, Parker, Merrill, and Malcom Whitman, sisters Mary Stover and Sharon Altman.
The family wishes to extend their deepest thanks to Bonnie’s devoted and loving caregiver Chassidy “Cassidy” Newvine.
Memorial donations to honor Bonnie are encouraged to Ryan’s Wish Foundation, PO Box 326, Gouverneur, NY 13642 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
