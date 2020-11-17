N. SYRACUSE - Bonnie R. Domago, 71, of North Syracuse, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at her home.
Born in Watertown on February 22, 1949 to the late William Paul, Sr. and Winifred (McCormick) Domago, she was a 1967 graduate of South Lewis Central School, attended Central City Business Institute, Utica School of Commerce, before graduating from Columbia College in 1987.
A Communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church, she was an early education CCD teacher. She had been a 4H member and adult leader and sang in the Liverpool Community choir until 1999.
She was employed in the insurance industry, lastly as claims examiner for Administrative Concepts of Cicero. Previous employers were Carrier, American General Life Insurance, Brock Agency Insurance and Gould Paper Mill (Georgia Pacific).
Surviving are her siblings, Mary D. (Randal) Bellinger, William, P., Jr. (Ellen) Domago and Peter P. (Ruth) Domago; nieces, Jessica and Sara; nephews, Jeff, Daryl, Tyler Jon ‘TJ’ and Bryan.
A private graveside service will be in Beaches Bridge Cemetery, Watson.
Donations may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association; or Pace, 107 Trolley Barn Ln., N. Syracuse, NY 13212.
Arrangements are with Fergerson Funeral Home, N. Syracuse and www.sundquistfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.