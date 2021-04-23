Bonnie (Tamer) Woods, 52 years young, made her heavenly journey with the Angels on April 21st surrounded by family.
A Utica native growing up on Court Street, Bonnie attended Lincoln, Kernan and UFA schools, after which she earned a Bachelor’s Degree with Honors from Hartwick College in Oneonta, NY.
Bonnie leaves behind her beloved husband Darren, having shared 30 wonderful years together. As the baby sister, she also leaves three dear siblings brothers Bert “Butch” (Joan) of Utica NY, Joseph “Joe” (Tara) of Irving TX, and sister Donna of New Hartford. She also leaves mother-in-law Charlotte of Star Lake NY, brother-in-law Craig (Jess) of Gouverneur NY, sister-in-law Wendy (Gordon) of Virginia Beach, and many nieces & nephews (including greats!!). Bonnie has been surrounded by and blessed with many friends, too numerable to mention but each holding a special place in her heart. She was predeceased by her Parents Rosemary (with whom she shared a special bond) and Bert Sr., sister Cindy, father-in-law Gary Woods and many other beloved family members. She also leaves her sweet puppy Riley Rose.
Bonnie lived and loved life to the fullest, being generous finding the good in people and extracting joy from all things big and small. She was very active in the community, most recently Board Chair for MVHS, Trustee for both Community Foundation and Upstate Caring Partners Boards, participated on a number of committees and other volunteer activities. Bonnie was especially proud to be one of the founding members of Mother Marianne’s West Side Kitchen. She and her husband have been members of the Cedar Lake Club for over 20 years.
Bonnie spent her entire 30 year professional career at Bank of America, being energized and challenged by her work, encountering many amazing coworkers & friends along the way. She earned a professional certification at ABA Graduate Trust School and was awarded the Accent on Excellence Award in 2009. Bonnie and her family would like to express deep gratitude to her entire medical care team for the past 9 years, led by Dr. Alicia DeTraglia and her entire staff, each a compassionate and caring angel. Additionally, to the local hospice organization that helped care for her, and the many dear friends that spent time with her over that past few weeks.
The funeral will be on Tuesday, April 27, at 11:00 am at the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Genesee St., Utica, where a Funeral Mass will be celebrated. Entombment will in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. Calling hours will be on Monday, April 26, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Friedel, Williams & Edmunds Funeral and Cremation Services, 13 Oxford Rd., New Hartford. COVID protocols will be followed at all the services.
At her request, when you think of Bonnie, don’t be sad. Share stories and memories and raise a glass in toast. In lieu of flowers, should you wish to make a donation in her memory, please consider Hospice (4277 Middle Settlement Rd, New Hartford, NY 13413), Mother Marianne’s West Side Kitchen (702 Columbia St, Utica, NY 13502), or a charity of your choice.
For online expressions of sympathy go to www.fwefh.com
