Boyd & Catherine Vrooman

HARRISVILLE, NY ~ Boyd Robert Vrooman and Catherine Emma Vrooman will be interred in Garrison Cemetery in Pitcairn on Saturday, July 23rd, 2022 at 11 AM. Boyd and Cathy Johnson both attended Harrisville High School. They got married in 1946 and were married for 61 years. Boyd earned a degree in engineering from the Agricultural and Technical Institute in Canton, NY, and afterwards got a job as an electrical engineer for General Electric. Cathy worked there for a time as well. They spent their early married life in Schenectady, New York and they were very active church members throughout their lives.
Cathy gave birth to their first son Gary while they were living in Schenectady, and their twin sons Roger and Robert arrived later when they were living in Pittsburgh. Boyd and Cathy loved their sons dearly and lived their lives frugally so they could help all three sons attain 4-year college degrees. After Boyd retired, they moved to Lake Helen, Florida and lived in a retirement community near Boyd’s brothers Clyde, Herb, and Mel. Boyd and Cathy were very blessed to be able to spend more than 30 years of retired life together near family, friends and fellow church members in Florida.
Boyd and Cathy’s final wish was to be buried together in Garrison Cemetery. Cathy died in Florida in November of 2017 due to heart complications. After Cathy died, Boyd moved out to California with Gary. Boyd died in July of 2020 from Covid. Pandemic travel risks prevented cross-country travel for a while, but thankfully we are now all able to get together to conduct a final memorial service and funeral on July 23rd. We miss them terribly. Boyd and Cathy are survived by their three sons and six grandchildren: Matthew, Monica, Daniel, Michael, Bethany, and Alan.
Arrangements are with Scanlon Funeral Home, Harrisville.
