MACOMB – Bradford “Brad” A. Johnston, age 57, of Macomb, passed away at home on October 26, 2021.
Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Monday, November 1, 2021 from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. His funeral service will be on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Edwards. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
