CASTORLAND – Bradley L. Herzig, Sr., 88, died late Monday evening, August 19, 2019 at Lewis County General Hospital.
Brad was born on August 7, 1931 in Lyonsdale the son of the late Jacob and Helen Hutchins Loomis. He was adopted when he was a teenager by his late parents, Arthur R. and Betty Tomiello Herzig. Brad attended Beaver River Central School. He joined the U.S. Army and served in Korea with the 45th Division, receiving the Korean Service Medal w/1 Bronze Star. He married Regina G. “Jeanie” Virkler at her home in New Bremen on July 16, 1955 with Rev. Philip Beyer, Sr. officiating. Brad retired from Crown Zellerbach where he was a tow motor operator. He and Jeanie made their home in Castorland.
Surviving is his loving wife of 64 years, Jeanie, their two children, Bradley L. (Joyce) Herzig, Jr.; Gwen McGillvray; his grandchildren, Erin (Brian); Jacob (Chanda); Joshua (McKenizie); Hannah (Josh); Meaghan (Curt); 12 great grandchildren; a sister, Bessie Farney; a sister-in-law, Carol Hulbert; nieces, nephews and cousins.
He is predeceased by his daughter, Pamela J. Herzig, a brother, Jacob “Jack” Virkler, an infant sister, Darlene, and a son-in-law, Mark A. McGillvray.
Bradley was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church, Croghan, he was an avid hunter, a member of Burnt Hills Hunting Club and Little Yates Hunting Club, and past member of New Bremen Fire Department. Brad liked tractors, motorcycles, his cars, and tinkering in his garage, “He was all about speed”.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 4 to 7:00 P.M. at the Sundquist Funeral Home. A funeral service will be on Friday, August 23rd at 11:00 A.M. at the Apostolic Christian Church, Croghan with ministers of the church officiating. Burial will follow with military honors in the church cemetery.
An on-line message of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.