NORWOOD—Calling hours for 18 year old Braeden C. Bosjolie, a resident of 300 Regan Road, Norwood, will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 10-12 and 2-4 p.m. Graveside services will be held in the Calvary Cemetery, Norwood, with Rev. Lee Sweeney presiding at 4:30 p.m. Current restrictions concerning COVID-19 will be followed. Braeden passed away unexpectedly on Sunday morning, July 19, in an automobile accident. Braeden is survived by his parents, Brad and Terri, Norwood; his two brothers, Jon J. Sawyer Jr. and his companion Bethany Gilbert, Winthrop; Crisdon R. Bosjolie, Norwood; his paternal grandfather, Ronald and Lorraine Bosjolie, Norwood; his maternal grandmother, Donna A. Raymo, Norfolk as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Braeden was pre-deceased by his paternal grandmother, Christine Bosjolie and his maternal grandfather, Richard G. Page.
Born in Potsdam, NY on December 10, 2001 to Brad A. and Teresa A. “Terri” Page Bosjolie, Braeden was a recent graduate of Norwood-Norfolk Central School, Class of 2020. He had plans to enter the U.S. Army in the near future. Braeden enjoyed hunting and fishing and just being outdoors, spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed listening to music, playing baseball and video gaming. Braeden was a strong minded, fun-loving person who loved to smile and tell jokes. He was fond of animals, especially his dogs Cassie and Zoey and his cat Chesnut. Memorial donations in Braeden’s memory can be made to any local animal shelter or to a charity of one’s choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Braeden C. Bosjolie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.