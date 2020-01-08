BRASHER – The family of Brandon M. Hartigan, 35, announce his passing on January 2, 2020. Arrangements are with the Flint Funeral Home, Moira.
Born in Massena the son of Thomas Hartigan, Jr. and Mindy LaVare, he attended St. Lawrence Central School and later obtained his GED. Brandon loved cooking, basketball, bible study and spending time with his family and friends.
Treasured memories will be forever in the hearts of his mother Mindy LaVare of Brasher, his father Thomas “Skip” and Lisa Hartigan of Brasher, his maternal grandmother Margaret LaVare of Bombay, and his paternal grandmother Gladys Hartigan of Brasher.
His siblings Preston R. Olson of Massena, Shawn “Bud” Hartigan of Brasher, Jennifer McCormick of Massena survive him. He is also survived by two nieces, three nephews and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is predeceased by his maternal grandfather Vernon LaVare, paternal grandfather Thomas Hartigan, Sr, and a niece Kaeli McCormick.
Honoring Brandon’s wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral service. Condolences may be shared at www.flintfuneralhomeny.com.
Memorial contributions in Brandon’s honor may be made to one’s local Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
