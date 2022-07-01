Celebration of Life for Brandon Schvarcz - All of Brandon’s Family and Friends are invited to join together on this day to celebrate Brandon and the life he lived. Brandon lost his life unexpectedly in the hands of another who he called a friend on March 17, 2022. Let’s all get together and share our memories of Brandon. July 24th at 1:00p, at Sandy Island Beach State Park.
Brandon Schvarcz
March 17, 2022
