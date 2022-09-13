Brandt L. Chaffee, age 84, a resident of Mayfield and former longtime resident of Carthage, NY died Thursday August 25, 2022 at the Fulton Center Nursing home following a long illness. He was born in Tupper Lake, NY on February 2, 1938. The son of the late; Walter and Gwendolyn McNasser Chaffee.
Brandt was a United States Army Veteran where he served his country proudly for twenty five years. He was then employed as an Insurance Salesman for Mutual of Omaha Insurance Company for many years.
He was a member of the VFW in Broadalbin, the American Legion in Broadalbin and the Mayfield Serviceman’s Club in Mayfield. He also enjoyed his DJ business the Little Round DJ.
Survivors include; His daughter; Lisa Hart and her husband Henry of Gloversville. His granddaughter; Alis Hart of Gloversville. His daughter in law; Tracy Chaffee of Mayfield, and his 5 nieces and their families. He was predeceased by his son; Kevin Chaffee and his two brothers; Laird Chaffee and Craig Chaffee.
In keeping with Brandt’s wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Research Foundation. Arrangements are by the Northville Funeral Home. Condolences may be made to the family online at www.northvillefuneralservice.com.
