Brenda Goebel of Kinderhook passed away on July 7, 2021at home. Born in Providence, Rhode Island on May 26, 1945 she was the daughter of the late Vincenzo Simoli and Germania (Zuverino).
Brenda graduated from SUNY Albany and was employed with New York State until her retirement.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, the love of her life, Hans Goebel.
She is survived by her sister Carol (Fred) Senecal, nephew Kevin, niece Jessica and many friends.
Service arrangements will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are either the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Valatie, NY
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.