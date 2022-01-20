Brenda Joy Connor

Brenda Joy (McAvoy) Connor, 71, of Gibsonton, passed away on January 14, 2022 at Tampa General Hospital after a long battle with medical issues. She was born on August 11, 1950 at Mercy Hospital in Watertown, NY. Brenda was educated in the General Brown School System, graduating in 1968 from General Brown High School. Brenda had many strong connections to the North Country through her family and friends. Brenda married her husband, Michael, on May 23, 1970 at Immaculate Conception Church in Brownville, NY and later became the beloved mother of two daughters, Carrie and Jessica. In 2007, Brenda and Michael moved to the Tampa Bay area to be closer to family and enjoy the milder weather that Florida offers.
Brenda spent her life taking care of others, from her siblings, to the “babysitting kids,” to the dance family her daughters grew up in, Brenda was happiest when helping others. Her most favorite job in the world was the last job she ever had, that was being “Nana” to her two most cherished people on planet Earth, her precious grandchildren.
Brenda will be greatly missed by her husband, Michael; daughters Carrie (Timothy) and Jessica; grandchildren Mckenna and Erik; siblings Randy (Lori), Jason, Heather (Jonathon), and Jordan; family members Holly, Diane, and Luann; several nieces and nephews; numerous cousins, aunts, and uncles; and many lifelong friends.
Brenda was predeceased by her mother, Virginia (aka Jean) (2005); father, John (2016); and brothers David (2020), Larry (1992), and Steven (2018).
Services will be held in Watertown, NY at a later date for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please consider donating to the Innocence Project or a similar organization of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.